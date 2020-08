In observance of India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15 we decided to put together an intro to Hindi films for those interested in dipping their toes in one of the largest film industries in the world. We limited it to Hindi films from Mumbai (except “Bombay”) as India produces nearly 2,000 films a year and […]

The post Bollywood 101: 10 Hindi Films to Watch in Celebration of India’s Independence Day appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.