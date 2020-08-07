The talent behind the popular Bon Appétit Test Kitchen series on YouTube continues to unravel. Two more BA Test Kitchen hosts said Friday they won’t appear in the videos anymore — continuing the string of allegations that Condé Nast is not delivering on its promise to support diversity in its entertainment division. Gaby Melian, a […]

