



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/0Rsa4U8mqkw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Official Trailer | Prime Video","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/0Rsa4U8mqkw " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

I've watched Borat Subsequent Moviefilm once and will probably watch it again, and I still can't believe it exists. The sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's outrageous 2006 satire Borat was made in spite of the fame of the character and its creator, the pandemic, 15 years of cultural and political change,

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com