Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

As we slowly exit summer and head into the fall season, the air turns cooler, pumpkin spiced lattes appear and the country’s top aesthetic experts reveal the procedures their patients are clamoring for! From coast to coast, these key opinion leaders and aesthetic industry tastemakers know what is in demand. Here’s what they had to say about the most popular treatments this autumn:

Laser Hair Removal:

“Laser hair removal remains unbelievably popular and will only grow in demand this autumn because it works best on skin that has minimal sun exposure,” says aesthetic nurse Corey Ordoyne. “There are many ways to remove hair but via laser is the gold standard. I recommended that you have six to eight sessions with the industry leading Cynosure Elite for optimal results – making fall the absolute best time of year to start your treatments so that your skin will be smooth as a sexy dolphin by summer!”

Cellulite Treatment

“I couldn’t be more excited about the just-FDA approved injectable treatment for cellulite, Qwo,” says dermatologist and key opinion leader Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “My clinic was part of the initial trial and it’s truly a game changer for women who want smoother backsides and thighs. There is a chance that some select practices will get early access this fall but I’m suspecting we’ll see a big national rollout next year. Women will be able to get rid of the unsightly dimples without surgery and downtime!”

Bright Smiles

“Patients are seeking porcelain veneer smile makeovers with a vengeance this fall,” says cosmetic dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly. “People have been locked in their home for months and want to recharge themselves. No aesthetic treatment makes you feel more beautiful than a gorgeous, natural smile!”

Better Vision

“While there are so many exciting aesthetic treatments on the horizon that I personally can’t wait to try, this autumn I’m really captivated by a new breakthrough treatment that’s now available for children,” notes Megan K. Driscoll, the aesthetic industry rainmaker and CEO of EvolveMKD. “MiSight 1 Day contact lenses are the first and only contact lens approved to treat myopia in kids. I wish they had these when I was younger! It’s important to slow the progression of myopia now, so children’s eyes stay healthy and avoid vision complications later in life (and they’ll be able to make smart aesthetic treatment choices when they are older)!”

Laser Rejuvenation

“With the hot summer months coming to an end, many individuals are going to start focusing on renewing their skin that took a big hit from the stressors of 2020,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Emily Perbellini. “Solta’s Clear + Brilliant is hands down the most effective, minimally invasive skin resurfacing treatment. It reduces the signs of sun damage, improves skin texture and overall clarity, and gives you your glow back which is especially useful during autumn!”

New Fillers

“Revanesse Versa, an HA injectable filler, is experiencing record growth in the US aesthetics market because our product is both safe and effective,” says Cindy Watson, Executive Director of National Accounts for Prollenium, the company behind Revanesse Versa. “Feedback from our customers has been consistent with our clinical trials regarding the incidence of swelling. Let’s face it, minimizing downtime with a procedure and the ability to return your daily activity are important to aesthetic consumers. Better still, Prollenium is anticipating approval from the FDA regarding a product for lip augmentation!”

Crow’s Feet Treatments

“Eye area rejuvenation will be in huge demand this fall! We are all wearing masks and you can’t help but focus on aesthetic treatments aimed to rejuvenate the eyebrow, crow’s feet, and under eye area,” says dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Black. “Botox Cosmetic can be used to help lift and shape the eyebrows, minimize under-eye creases, and treat those pesky crow’s feet”!

Body Contouring

“Patients appointments for CoolSculpting are trending upwards for the fall season,” says nurse practitioner Morgan Wolf. Some people let themselves go during quarantine and are recognizing that autumn is a fabulous time to implement a cryolipolysis treatment. It takes a few weeks for the results to manifest so getting a treatment soon sets you up perfectly for a fit winter!”

Biocollagen Stimulators

“Autumn is a great time to recapture youth and one must understand that aging is due to architectural changes on the different types of tissues in the face,” according to dermatologist Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera. “In my practice, Sculptra Aesthetics is an extremely popular fall treatment. It’s an injectable biocollagen stimulator that helps all three tissues that changes with the past of time: Skin, fat and bone!”

Liposuction

“Fall is the absolute best time to get your body ready for next year,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “When you get a surgical procedure in the fall, you have all of winter to recover and can be in top shape when spring arrives. The most requested surgical procedures that we have scheduled for this autumn is body contouring via abdominal liposuction. Say goodbye to the big tummy and the muffin top!”

Nose Jobs

“Non-surgical rhinoplasty also known as the five minute nose job has been one of the most popular cosmetic procedures this summer and this trend is looking like it will continue into the fall,” says facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Rivkin. “Patients are thrilled that they can go from a bump or a droopy tip to a perfectly straight nose in five minutes with a simple filler injection procedure. No swelling, no pain, no surgical risk and their zoom self confidence is through the roof!”

At-Home Kits

“Because of the pandemic, many patients are looking for medical grade treatments they can do at home,” says dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer. “I’m seeing a big demand for the Aerify Complexion Revival Peeling Kit as of late and I suspect we will see that trend continue into the fall. It’s a two week kit that helps with sun spots, pigmentation, quickly, fine wrinkles, uneven texture and tone. and even acne (with very light exfoliation and ‘flaking’).”

Light-Based Treatments

“Light-based treatments have the ability to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dark spots and other textural changes and they are in enormous demand during the fall,” notes dermatologist Dr. Melissa Levine. “I recommend a combination of photofacials with fractionated resurfacing lasers to not only reverse changes caused by the sun and aging but also to keep the skin healthy by delaying the signs of skin aging. And autumn is the ideal time to get started!”

Tired Eye Care

“Non-surgical rejuvenation of the eyes continues to soar as is my most in demand treatment,” says dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi. “We can all agree that wrinkles, under eye bags and tired looking eyes can add years to your appearance and EyeGlow is an injectable treatment that blends fillers to lift and brighten the under eyes without surgery. Given its longevity and natural results, it will continue to be one of the most popular fall aesthetic treatments.”

Facial Hydration

“Non-invasive facial treatments are more popular than ever,” says Clint Carnell, CEO of Hydrafacial. “If you are tired of your Zoom Face or concerned about ‘maskne’ this autumn, Hydrafacial is just three steps in 30 minutes to give you a gratifying glow. This treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to help you reclaim the best skin of your life!”

Tummy Tucks

“With the new norm this autumn being both homeschooling and working from home, I’m seeing a spike in mommy makeover bookings,” finds plastic surgeon Dr. Rady Rahban. “Moms now have the time to recover at home from a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) and they want to hit 2021 running so getting plastic surgery during the fall makes complete sense!”

Microneedling

“This fall is going to be all about anti-aging facial treatments” according to aesthetic marketing manager extraordinaire Joshua Smith. “We’ve all had an insane amount of time to sit around the house and look at every fine line and wrinkle during quarantine…and now we can do something about it that is safe and effective for all skin types! Radiofrequency microneedling treatments like Potenza from Cynosure use ultra fine needles to quickly puncture the skin and deliver heat in the form of radiofrequency energy to tighten tissue and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and discoloration. But the news gets even better because since this type of energy is ‘colorblind,’ treatments can be performed on all skin types, all parts of the body, anytime of the year regardless of sun exposure!”

Long Acting Neuromodulators

“We are looking forward to the potential approval this fall for DaxibotulinumtoxinA, a longer lasting Botox-like neuromodulator which has been shown in clinical trials to keep pesky frown lines and wrinkles for up to 28 weeks,” says dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “The doubling in duration of results will be easier to maintain and is something that patients are always looking for!”

Lip Augmentation

“While fillers have been injected into lips for many years, we are just now learning new techniques to give patients soft, kissable, natural lip augmentation,” finds dermatology resident Dr. Anny Xiao. “The Kirby-Xiao intraoral injection technique is a novel method to improve lip cosmesis with fillers. Patients wanting optimum lip enhancement are seeking it this autumn!”

Chemical Peels

“One of the best aesthetic treatments you can get this autumn is a chemical peel,” finds dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. “I love doing the VI Peel to rejuvenate the skin and reduce any sun induced hyperpigmentation that has occurred during the summer. As our sun exposure decreases during the fall season, it is the perfect time for a chemical peel as they require strict sun protection after the procedure. Get one this fall to look terrific heading into the holidays!”

Hair Transplants

“If you have noticed that your hair is thinning, autumn is the perfect time to consult with a hair loss specialist who can diagnose the cause of your hair loss and customize the best treatment plan to restore your hair health,” says dermatologist and hair-transplant expert Dr. Michelle Elway. “A course of non-surgical therapies may be just what you need, or it may be time to consider having a hair transplant. It’s never too early to start goal-setting for 2021 so more hair is on your list, then now is the time to be planning your hair transplant procedure!”

Radio Frequency

“Patients love to schedule Thermage in the fall because an autumn treatment sets them up to look great during the winter holidays and on New Year’s Eve!” according to aesthetic nurse Jessica Graybill. “This non-invasive radiofrequency treatment tightens the skin on the face, the neck, and even the tummy but the results take a few months to manifest themselves so timing makes all the difference!”

Brow Lifts

“Since masks have become a must, I predict the upper face will capture the limelight this fall. But it’s not just about the eyes or lashes, it’s the brow that sets the stage and makes all the difference,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Roostaeian. “Surgical brow lifts have become more popular as some patients are finding minimally invasive treatments alone can’t overcome gravity and meet their needs!”

Laser Tattoo Removal

“Familiarity breeds contempt and many people are stuck at home, staring at their own body, and regretting that old tattoo they keep seeing,” notes aesthetic nurse Chelsea Nathie. “Laser tattoo removal is in demand this fall because people realize that the person they were 10 years ago is not the person they are now. They want a fresh start after COVID so now is the time to get started!”

Chin Augmentation

“The most popular (and underrated!) fall treatment is the new FDA-approved filler Voluma XC, in the chin,” find dermatologist Dr. Terrence Keaney. “Not only does it provide chin and jawline contour, it elongates and balances the facial shape especially when combined with cheek fillers! It’s a must have this autumn.”

Straight Teeth

“Because of the significant presence of masks, patients are missing seeing straight, symmetrical teeth,” says orthodontist Dr. Damien Delio. “This fall appointments for Invisalign are packed because people want to correct teeth gaps or overcrowding in a safe and effective manner and starting now ensures aesthetic dental improvements by next spring! Invisalign is the clear alternative to unsightly metal braces!”

Full Face Treatments

“The effect of the pandemic can be seen in the types of treatments patients have requested since practices have reopened,” says Carrie Strom, President Global Allergan Aesthetics and SVP, AbbVie. “The initial surge of patients focused on prescription, non-invasive treatments to temporarily address areas above the mask, specifically the moderate to severe frown lines between the brows with Botox Cosmetic and inadequate eyelashes with Latisse, but as we approach fall, we are seeing more of a shift to full facial treatments.”

Botox

“Botox Cosmetic is granddaddy of all aesthetic treatments,” explains oculoplastic surgery specialist Dr. José Raul Montes. “The field of aesthetic dermatology really didn’t even exist before Botox Cosmetic. So treatment trends will come and go but it doesn’t matter if it’s fall, winter, spring, or summer … Botox will always be the most popular aesthetic treatment!”

The post Botox, Body Contouring and More Popular Treatments This Fall, According to Aesthetic Experts appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.