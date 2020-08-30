Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” launched internationally this weekend with a surprisingly robust $53 million debut despite the ongoing pandemic. “We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen […]

