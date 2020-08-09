Box Office: Shia LaBeouf’s ‘The Tax Collector’ Takes In $317,000

Director David Ayer and RLJE Films’ action movie “The Tax Collector” brought in an estimated $317,000 this weekend. The movie, which is star Shia LaBeouf’s latest turn at playing an extreme character, played at 129 theaters over the weekend, earning a per-screen average of $2,457, according to Comscore. The film played at a mix of […]

