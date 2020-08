Another COVID coupling — this time, it’s boxing champ Devin Haney and IG superstar Lira Galore! We’re told the two are officially dating — and things are so serious, they just took a romantic trip together to Cabo! The 21-year-old undefeated…

The post Boxing Star Devin Haney Dating IG Model Lira Galore, Romantic Cabo Getaway appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.