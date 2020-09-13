Brad Goreski: Inside a Day in My Life

Brad Goreski is just like Us!

Despite living in the public eye, the celebrity stylist, 43, still does normal, everyday things — like drink caffeine first thing in the morning.

“I can’t start the day without coffee,” he exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. So after tending to his skincare when he wakes up, Goreski usually always makes an early morning run to Starbucks with his husband, Gary Janetti, and one of their dogs.

The Fashion Police judge also dedicates a certain amount of time in his day to exercising. “I’m loving Barry’s Bootcamp virtual workout at the moment,” he says. “My fave instructor, Tommy, has been keeping me in shape.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Goreski has been spending more quality time with Janetti, 54, too.

“[The quarantine] has brought us closer together,” Goreski gushed to Us last month of his relationship with the former Will and Grace executive producer. “We really like being around each other. We’re not the couple that bickers and neither of us like drama. We don’t like chaos.”

These days, the pair — who tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for more than 16 years — have been watching a lot of reality TV.

“Our weeks are marked by what’s on Bravo,” the “Brad Behavior” podcast host quipped. “Everything in our house kind of revolves around TV, and those nights are kind of like our celebration nights because we really enjoy those shows.”

Goreski, for his part, has been taking his love for Bravo up a notch by dressing up as Housewives and recreating their famous scenes for his social media followers.

“They’re like these mini plays,” he added. “They’re so fun to perform.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

