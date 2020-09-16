Setting the record straight. Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, candidly replied to a fan’s question about Angelina Jolie amid the actor’s legal battle with his ex-wife.

On Tuesday, September 15, the 27-year-old posted photos of herself to Instagram wearing an orange button-up dress and chic sunglasses that she paired with a small purse. Poturalski captioned the stylish post, “Happy people don’t hate .”

One commenter responded to the positive message in Poturalski’s caption. “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina,” the person wrote. “Practice what you preach, girl.”

The German native simply replied: “Not hating [on] anyone.”

When another fan added, “Louder for the people in the back…,” the model responded, “WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS .”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Ad Astra actor, 56, is dating Poturalski. The pair made a splash during their first public appearance, when they were spotted arriving at the Paris–Le Bourget airport in France together on August 26. The new couple were on their way to Pitt’s chateau in the south of France — the same location where the two-time Oscar winner wed Jolie, 45, in 2014.

As the Moneyball star’s romance with Poturalski heats up, Pitt and Jolie have been working out the details of their divorce. While the Mr & Mrs. Smith costars were declared legally single in 2019, they still are hashing out their custody agreement over their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In August, the Maleficent actress attempted to have a private judge handling their divorce case removed due to his alleged connection to Pitt’s lawyers. As Us previously reported, the estranged duo have stopped going to family therapy.

“Her interests are the same as they always have been, which is to protect the kids and the health of the family,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “In the end, she is going to do what’s best for the children as she has done all along.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, for his part, is seeking “50/50 joint physical and legal custody” of their minor children, a second source said.

Though Jolie hasn’t gone public with a new romance of her own, an insider exclusively told Us last November that she has gone on “a few” dates. “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” the source explained. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

