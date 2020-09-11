The relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is worsening ahead of their court battle for the custody of their children.

Now, the word is that the two are not even engaging in their family sign — something that could be a clear sign of things going astray and them doing away with whatever chances remain of consolidation.

The two share six children together — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

A source told US that “tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place.”

Despite the hope that the two were working to resolve their conflicts amid the ongoing pandemic, no clear results seem to have come out of it, and things have only taken a turn for the worse.

56-year-old Brad who co-parents the children with 45-year-old Angelina was seen visiting her home in Los Angeles as the lockdowns eased up. He was seen enjoying quality time with the kids, but now the ongoing court battle is to decide who gets to share what time with the kids.

It also appears that the eldest son, Maddox, is not as fond of Brad as he is of Angelina as he chooses to avoid Brad completely when it comes to spending time with his parents.

A source told US: “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms.

The insider added that Angelina “will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to.”

Recently, it was reported by OK! that Pitt is relishing in the fact that his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is much younger than Jolie.

A source close to the couple exclusively told OK! that the actor looks at it as payback for all the drama and heartache over the years.

“What Angie has put Brad through is awful. She tried to destroy him, both professionally and personally, during their divorce. If his new girlfriend is getting under her skin, so be it. He doesn’t need to keep his new love a secret just to protect Angie’s feelings,” sources tell OK.

“To rub her nose in, Brad deliberately took Nicole to the castle where he and Angelina got married. To make it even worse for her, it was on the day of their former wedding anniversary!” the source revealed.

“They have been fighting over who gets it in their nasty, ongoing divorce battle. Talk about throwing salt on the wounds,” revealed the source.

