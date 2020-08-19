Brandi Glanville promised she had the receipts to prove she had sex with Denise Richards, but did she deliver?

The 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author shared text messages and dirty details of the alleged hookup at Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower on the Wednesday, August 19, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“In April [2019], I went to visit her on set to do her podcast. … Aaron wasn’t there. I knew, for 100 percent fact, that they had an open thing as long as it was with girls. So we were making out and I bit her. I left marks,” Brandi told Teddi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards.

Brandi alleged that Denise, who has denied all the accusations, told her husband, Aaron Phypers, that the alleged “bite marks” were from her movie costume.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum went on to show the group a text Denise, 49, sent Brandi on November 20, 2019, asking if she was going on the trip to Rome. This raised flags as Denise initially denied talking to Brandi at all before the vacation. In a series of other messages, Denise told Brandi that they “can always pick up where we left off” even if they don’t see each other for months and “[her] loyalty doesn’t change.”

“I’m not looking at what the text messages say,” Erika told the cameras. “I’m scrolling through the amount of text messages and it went pages.”

Dorit, however, revealed she believed Denise, which angered Brandi.

“I f—king sucked on her f—king c—t. I have a close f—king relationship with her, OK bitch?” Brandi fired back. “I can back it all f—king up.”

After Brandi went on to call Denise more manipulative than Lisa Vanderpump, Rinna questioned why Denise would lie about having any sort of friendship with Brandi if she didn’t have anything to hide.

Denise, meanwhile, didn’t attend the get-together at Dorit’s Capri Room in Buca di Beppo in Encino, California, calling her costar beforehand to say she was sick.

“I’m not so sad that I’m sick because I don’t really want to show up for a f—king shower anyway,” Denise said in her confessional. “It’s a blessing in disguise sometimes.”

Brandi first alleged that she had an affair with Denise during the July 22 episode of the Bravo show. The following week, Teddi told Denise about the accusations during the cast trip to Rome. The actress subsequently tried to get producers not to air the footage.

“Are you f—king kidding me? … You guys, I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us, it has nothing to do with this show. And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo,” Denise said on the July 29 episode. “Please do not air this, please. That is not true.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The post Brandi Brings Receipts, NSFW Details to Try and Prove Alleged Denise Hookup appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.