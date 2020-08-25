Clearing the air! The Tuesday, August 25, season 3 finale of Siesta Key was full of drama — but that only increased when it was time for the reunion special.

During the last episode of the season, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens‘ friendship was tested once again when Kelsey, 23, told Juliette’s boyfriend, Sam Logan, that she wasn’t sure of her best friend’s intentions.

Once Juliette, 23, found out, she confronted her roommate, questioning why she seemed to care more about a protecting Sam, 29, than their friendship. Kelsey then asked Juliette if she was really over Alex Kompothecras and if her attraction to Sam had anything to do with his bank account. Naturally, Juliette was not happy.

Elsewhere in the episode, Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto decided to make the move from Siesta Key to Los Angeles. Although she was nervous, the couple told her dad — and he gave them his blessing. Later, during her birthday party, she shocked everyone with the announcement.

Brandon Gomes and Camilla Cattaneo also made a huge step during the party: He decided that he was ready to get serious about their relationship and wanted to finally move in together, something she had wanted for some time.

In other relationship news, the episode ended with Amanda Miller seeing a photo of her ex-boyfriend, JJ Mizell, with someone else: Cara Geswelli. So, what’s going on there?

During the reunion special, every fan question was answered — and some major news was revealed. Scroll through the gallery below for the revelations.

