The Killers dropped their “Dying Breed” single today (Aug. 14) ahead of their sixth studio album Imploding the Mirage, which is out next Friday, Aug. 21 via Island Records.

The rock band first teased the song during an April 24-dated Instagram Live, but frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that the words might be some of the “most romantic” ones he’s ever written about his wife and muse Tana Mundkowsky.

“I like the idea of where me and my wife have gotten to and where we headed,” Flowers told NME. “An overriding theme of this record is asking the question, ‘Can two become one?’ I know it’s old-fashioned, but it’s my life. It’s probably the prettiest or most romantic lyric I’ve ever written.”

He also highlighted the following line in the second verse, “I’ll be there when water’s rising/ I’ll be your lifeguard,’ as his favorite. “I feel thankful for that. I want her to know that no matter what, I’m going to stay by her side and keep the promise,” the 39-year-old singer-songwriter said during the interview.

Artist Thomas Blackshear painted the majestic horse cover art for the single, who also used his “Dance of the Wind and Storm” print from 1996 for the Imploding the Mirage album artwork.

Listen to “Dying Breed” below.

