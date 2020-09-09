EXCLUSIVE: Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)has joined forces with Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner, producers and co-presidents of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, for the film and stage rights to children’s novel The Magic in Changing Your Stars by author Leah Henderson. Dixon and Warren Adams are lead producers […]

