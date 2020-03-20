- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus
As testing for COVID-19 becomes more widespread, more celebrities are revealing that they have tested positive. The latest is Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's Watch What Happens: Live and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, who announced the news on Instagram.
"After a few days of
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries