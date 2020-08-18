Brazil’s Globo media group has secured a nomination each in the news and the current affairs category at the International Emmy Awards nominations that were announced Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In the news category, TV Globo is nominated for “Ghost Staff,” an investigative program following staff at Rio de […]

The post Brazil’s Globo Scores Two Nominations at International Emmys for News, Current Affairs appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.