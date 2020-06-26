



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/XnI68aEEVWI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Wynonna Earp | Official Season 4 Trailer (UNCENSORED) | Premieres Sunday July 26 At 10\/9c | SYFY","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/XnI68aEEVWI " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

After quite the tumultuous journey to screen, Wynonna Earp Season 4 finally has a premiere date. The Syfy drama will return Sunday, July 26 at 10/9c and run for six episodes, culminating in a midseason finale that will air Sunday, August 30 at 10/9c. The rest of the season will air at a later date.

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com