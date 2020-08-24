Brendan Gleeson Is an Uncanny Donald Trump in Showtime's The Comey Rule Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on August 24, 2020

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule | Photo Credits: Showtime

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Dc8XsWQMcs8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Comey Rule (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Limited Series","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/Dc8XsWQMcs8" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Showtime's buzzy boomer-bait limited series The Comey Rule is coming next month, and the cable network has released the first full trailer, which gives us the best look yet at Brendan Gleeson's interpretation of Donald Trump. It's quite an impression, with Gleeson nailing the president's tone and

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story