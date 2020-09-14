Delivering shade? Brian Austin Green posted a rather cryptic post after his ex Vanessa Marcil publicly supported his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

“Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy,” the BH90210 alum, 47, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 13. “I am bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table.”

Green’s shady comment followed remarks that Marcil, 51, made about her former fiancé. On Friday, September 11, she posted a throwback photo of the now-exes happily posing together while showing her pregnancy with their 18-year-old son, Kassius. In the post’s comments section, she took the opportunity to recall how Green had driven her to the airport for a flight to New York City, where the terrorist attacks were happening at the World Trade Center.

A fan wrote beneath the pic, “I think you still love Brian Austin Green.” The General Hospital actress, however, said that she “never” loved her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and was “always honest with him about that.” She claimed that was “part of his anger towards me” and “the reason why he fought me for so long” over their son.

“I did however feel sorry for him. I still do,” she continued. “He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

Marcil, who ended her two-year engagement with Green in 2003, later noted in an Instagram Story how much “respect” she has for Fox amid her post-split romance with Machine Gun Kelly. “[She’s] finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age,” the Las Vegas alum wrote, per the Daily Mail.

Green confirmed his separation from Fox, 34, in May after nearly 10 years together. The estranged pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Ahead of the split news, Fox stepped out with the 30-year-old “Bloody Valentine” crooner, whom she costars with in Midnight in the Switchgrass. Us Weekly broke the news in June that the duo were “officially dating.”

Green has taken a swipe at the Jennifer’s Body star amid her new relationship with Kelly. Last month, Fox posted a PDA pic with Kelly that read, “Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours.” The Anger Management actor appeared to troll Fox by uploading a photo of his four sons and using the caption, “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours.”

Green has since been linked to models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden.

