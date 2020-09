A documentary looking at the final days of John Lennon’s life has been snapped up by BritBox. The North American streamer, which is a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV, has acquired the U.S. rights to documentary special Lennon’s Last Weekend. The film reveals the last in person interview the former Beatle ever gave, to […]

The post BritBox Buys U.S Rights To ‘Lennon’s Last Weekend’ Doc appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.