For the longest time, it seemed as though Britney Spears’ dark days were finally behind her. After suffering a much-publicized breakdown in 2007 and 2008, the Princess of Pop came out on top, taking home one award after another and landing a four-year Las Vegas residency that grossed nearly $138 million.

In February 2019, Spears was set to return to the Las Vegas Strip for Piece of Me’s follow-up, Domination. However, she announced a month before the scheduled kickoff date that she would be taking an indefinite work hiatus to care for her ailing father, Jamie Spears, who underwent a life-threatening surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured the previous fall.

Britney subsequently went dark on social media, only posting in mid-January to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, …Baby One More Time. She did not return until April 2019, when she posted on Instagram that she was taking “a little ‘me time.’” Within minutes, news broke that Britney had quietly checked into a California mental health facility in late March for a 30-day stay. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Grammy winner decided to seek help after the stress of her dad’s hospitalization and the complex process of changing the medications she had been taking for an undisclosed mental illness.

The news rocked the Britney Army, which began speculating about the pop star’s well-being and picking up the #FreeBritney movement launched by the cohosts of a podcast dedicated to Britney’s Instagram. Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was quick to shut down unfounded rumors surrounding the “Toxic” singer, writing on Instagram, “I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.” Britney herself spoke out later that day, assuring fans in a video message that “all is well.”

The Crossroads actress has been unable to make major personal or financial decisions in her life without the approval of her father since a court-approved conservatorship was put in place in February 2008 after her meltdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston and Jayden. As a result, co-conservators Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallett had long been credited with saving Britney’s life. Wallett abruptly resigned in March 2019, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator until he temporarily stepped down that September following an alleged altercation with Preston. (Jamie was later cleared of wrongdoing.) Licensed fiduciary Jodi Montgomery has since assumed Jamie’s position.

Las Vegas Show Postponed



The Louisiana native announced on January 4, 2019, that she would be putting Domination on hold “to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.” A source later told Us, “Family is — and always has been — the most important thing to her. After all, her family was there for her when she needed them the most a decade ago.”

Mental Health Check-Up



After Us confirmed that Britney was seeking treatment, a source explained, “Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick. … She couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.” Her sons stayed with their dad, Federline, while she was away. In a statement, the DJ commended his ex-wife for “taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way.”

Holiday Pass



The entertainer was spotted for the first time in three months when she stepped out at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on April 21, 2019, to celebrate Easter with her boyfriend of two-plus years, Sam Asghari. Two days later, the personal trainer told TMZ that Britney was “doing amazing” and would “be back soon.”

Breaking Her Silence



Britney took to Instagram on April 23, 2019, to slam the “rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said” while she was in treatment. “Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she wrote.

Back at Home



The former Mouseketeer checked out of the wellness center on April 25, 2019. Asghari picked her up and drove her back to her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California. “She feels rejuvenated,” a source told Us.

A Family Reunion



Britney and Asghari spent a long weekend with her sons, Preston and Jayden, after returning home. “Britney’s visit with the boys went extremely well,” a source told Us. “She thrives around them.”

Mom’s Intervention



The former X Factor judge’s mother, Lynne Spears, filed court documents on May 6, 2019, to request to be updated on the details of Britney’s conservatorship. (She and Jamie divorced in 2002.) “Legally Jamie, as the conservator, has more of a say in Britney’s life than Lynne, as the mother,” a source explained to Us. “This filing is not Lynne’s attempt to take control of the conservatorship from Jamie; she simply wants to know what’s going on and feels she should have that right just as much as Jamie does.”

Lynne Takes Action



In separate court documents, Lynne requested to have her attorney, Gladstone N. Jones III, participate in a conservatorship hearing scheduled for May 10, 2019. The motion was quickly granted.

Order of Protection



On May 8, 2019, Britney was granted a restraining order against Sam Lutfi, who once claimed to be her manager and had been accused of drugging her in 2008, which he denied. The singer’s attorneys said in court documents that she wanted protection for herself, her parents and her sons against the “severe mental trauma” that Lutfi allegedly caused by sending threatening messages about #FreeBritney to her family. Lutfi claimed he had not contacted Britney since 2009, and his attorney alleged that the restraining order being granted violated his client’s “constitutional rights.”

Court Appearance



Britney appeared in court on May 10, 2019, for a hearing about her conservatorship. She arrived with Lynne and stayed in the judge’s chambers until members of the public and media cleared out of the courtroom. Her attorney requested to make the hearing private because personal finances and Britney’s minor children would be discussed. After Britney, Lynne and Jamie spoke, the judge ordered a 730 expert evaluation, which is “a very comprehensive report prepared by a team of Britney’s doctors and possibly a court-appointed medical professional,” according to a source. The insider explained that Britney is “exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship,” with the evaluation being “the first step in the process.”

Future of Career



The “Slumber Party” songstress’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, made headlines on May 15, 2019, when he said she may never perform again. “It’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency [Domination]. Not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ, adding that he is “only here for her when she wants to work.” Later that day, Rudolph attempted to clarify his comments, telling Billboard that Britney may never tour again but another Vegas residency is still an option. The entertainer seemingly hit back at Rudolph’s claims the next day by posting a video on Instagram of herself dancing to Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s “Scream.”

Conservatorship Extension



Jamie filed a request to extend the California-based conservatorship to Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii on May 21, 2019. Britney regularly travels to Hawaii, and the Spears family has properties in Louisiana and Florida.

A More Permanent Order



After Jamie and Lutfi’s testimonies on June 13, 2019, a Los Angeles judge granted Britney a five-year restraining order against Lutfi. During the court hearing, Jamie admitted that his and the singer’s “relationship has always been strained.” A source later told Us that “Britney absolutely still wants the conservatorship to end,” although her father has given her “full access to her social media accounts,” among other “additional privileges that weren’t [previously] in place.”

A New Conservator



Us obtained court documents on September 6, 2019, detailing Jamie's request to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” due to “personal health reasons.” Montgomery subsequently assumed the position after being approved by an L.A. judge.

Protecting the Boys



A source confirmed to Us on September 3, 2019, that Britney and Federline altered their custody agreement from 50-50 to 30-70, respectively, after Jamie allegedly “shook” Preston during an argument the month prior. K-Fed filed a police report and obtained a restraining order against his former father-in-law after the incident. Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced on September 17 that criminal charges would not be filed against Jamie.

Away From the Studio



Jayden made headlines on March 3, 2020, when he went live on Instagram and told fans that his famous mom might stop making music. “I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it,’” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’” A source later confirmed to Us, “Britney is in no rush to start recording music again. The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it.”

Downtime With Family



Us exclusively reported that Britney flew to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, in early April 2020 to spend time with Jamie, Lynne, Jamie Lynn and her nieces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also celebrated the Zoey 101 alum’s birthday while Britney was in town. After she returned to California later that month, Federline asked his ex-wife to quarantine for two weeks before seeing their sons.

A TikTok Story



Britney’s former photographer Andrew Gallery, who worked on her 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, went viral on TikTok on July 10, 2020, after reading a third-person letter that she allegedly once wrote about her conservatorship. In the letter, she was quoted as saying that she has “no rights … as long as people are getting paid.”

Lynne Steps In Again



The Through the Storm author filed court documents on July 13, 2020, to demand “special notice” of “all matters” involving the SJB Revocable Trust, which her eldest daughter established in 2004 to protect her multimillion-dollar fortune.

Bryan Emerges



Britney’s brother, Bryan Spears, spoke out in a rare interview on July 23, 2020, as the #FreeBritney campaign started to gain traction again on social media. “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship],” he said on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast. “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

Jamie’s Side



Jamie shut down speculation about Britney's conservatorship when he fired back at #FreeBritney "conspiracy theorists" on August 1, 2020. "The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business," he told Page Six. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private."

Jamie also denied rumors that he's stolen from his eldest daughter's estate, saying, “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

Seeking a Permanent Change



Britney requested to have Jamie removed as “the conservator of her person” and as the “sole conservator of her estate” on August 17, 2020, stating in court documents that she is “strongly opposed” to him returning and that she wants Montgomery to permanently take over. In the filing, her attorney also broke down Britney’s case into three phases: “triage” (2008), her “performing years” and present day, stating that she has no “desire … to perform at this time.” A source later exclusively told Us, “Britney does want the conservatorship of her as a person to end, but she was concerned that Jamie could attempt to have the temporary conservator removed. There has been significant improvement in Britney’s overall medical treatment plan, which has been attributed to no longer having her father in charge of her personal life.”

Jason Alexander Emerges



The Britney and Kevin: Chaotic alum’s first ex-husband, to whom she was married for a mere 55 hours in January 2004, returned to the spotlight on August 18, 2020, when he attended a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles. “I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on,” Alexander exclusively told Us before claiming that he and Britney “stay in contact pretty regularly” and had texted the night before.

Wallet Almost Returns



Jamie filed a petition on August 19, 2020, requesting that Wallet return as co-conservator of the estate following the attorney’s exit 17 months prior. Additionally, Wallet signed an affidavit saying he consents to working with Britney’s father again. However, the lawyer withdrew the petition on October 2, 2020.

Sisterly Support



Us obtained court documents on August 25, 2020, that showed Jamie Lynn being named as trustee of Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in the event of the pop star's death. The Zoey 101 alum will be in charge of distributing Britney’s fortune to her children and following out the trust’s rules.

Backing #FreeBritney



Britney showed support for the social media campaign in a court filing on September 2, 2020, saying she is “vehemently opposed” to Jamie’s motion to keep her conservatorship case closed to the public and “hidden away in the closet as a family secret.” Her lawyer also slammed Jamie for calling #FreeBritney a “joke,” saying in the documents, “[Britney] is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy [and] welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Days later, Jamie accused his daughter’s attorney of grandstanding. He also argued that her medical and financial issues are “inextricably entwined” and that unsealing the details of one could expose the other.

Money Talk



Britney objected to the reappointment of Wallet as co-conservator of her estate in court documents filed on September 11, 2020, saying the attorney is “uniquely unsuitable to fill that role” and “had little or no direct contact” with her over the years. Her lawyer, Ingham, argued that bringing Wallet back onto the case would be “a very poor value that Britney cannot afford” given she has not performed in years.

The paperwork then laid out the exorbitant amounts of money that Britney has paid her team. On top of his $426,000 annual salary, Wallet received a $100,000 “golden parachute” after his “voluntary resignation” in March 2019. Then, in December 2019, Jamie “modified the compensation” of Britney’s business manager Lou Taylor’s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to “a minimum annual fee of $500,000,” which was “more than double the amount” that Tri Star previously received.

“[Jamie] has taken the position that Britney’s decision not to perform will require him to undertake drastic changes to her budget. Apparently, this frugality does not extend to the fees [Jamie] pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself,” Ingham said in the documents. “Apart from the fact that Mr. Wallet has been extremely expensive in the past, based on what occurred over the 11 years he served as her co-conservator there is no reason to believe that Mr. Wallet will be able to work with Britney to explain and implement any difficult budgetary choices that must be made.”

In response three days later, Jamie claimed that Britney’s filing was full of “untrue” and “misleading” statements and denied that Tri Star is compensated more now than the firm had been in the past. He requested a court hearing to further discuss the matter.

More Lawyers



Britney's court-appointed attorney, Ingham, filed documents on September 18, 2020, to ask the judge to approve the law firm Loeb & Loeb LLP to help him with the case. Ingham made the move to seek additional lawyers with expertise in conservatorship litigation to help him prepare for upcoming hearings.

The judge in the case ruled in Britney's favor on October 14, 2020, and allowed the firm to be brought on to help the pop star regain control of her estate. “The mere presence of Loeb & Loeb has already provoked a massive change,” Ingham said during an hourlong court hearing, referencing Jamie dropping his petition to bring back Wallet. Jamie's attorney Geraldine Wyle, however, argued that there was no need to bring in additional attorneys who would only take away more money from Britney's estate.

A New Conservator?



According to court documents obtained by Us on September 29, 2020, Ingham requested for Bessemer Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, to take over Britney’s estate. A judge is set to sign off on an official decision in November. Jamie responded on October 5, 2020, and indicated that he is willing to work with Britney and her attorney on finding the “most efficient and effective” plan to manage her estate.

Britney’s Right to Privacy



During a court hearing on October 7, 2020, Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, acknowledged that “Britney’s right to privacy does not belong to” the fiduciary. Jamie’s lawyer Wyle agreed, saying that Britney’s desire to unseal certain court documents related to her conservatorship is up to her and her attorney, Ingham, who noted that the singer “is not legally capable to execute a declaration” in the case. The judge ordered both parties to discuss the issue and gave them due dates to file various briefs ahead of a hearing on November 10, 2020.

