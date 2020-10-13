Brittany Cartwright‘s mom, Sherri Cartwright, returned to the hospital four months after suffering complications from a procedure on her bladder.

Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Jax Taylor

Read article

“Well guys, I’m back in the hospital again,” Sherri told fans in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 12, filming herself from her hospital bed. “This time I went septic with my kidneys. I had kidney stones, can’t pass them.”

The Kentucky native, who has appeared on several episodes of Vanderpump Rules with her 31-year-old daughter, said that she received a “partial operation” the day before. “I’m gonna finish [the rest] in about a week to let everything get cleared up before I have the rest of my surgery,” Sherri added. “I know one thing, this has been a hard year, definitely, on me and a lot of other people, I’m sure. So, if you all could please say a prayer for me, I really need it.”

Sherri Cartwright Courtesy Sherri Cartwright/Instagram

Brittany, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, previously asked Bravo fans to keep her mother in their thoughts after Sherri required emergency surgery in June. At the time, Brittany’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Sherri was “in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery” and that the reality star was “planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside.”

Celebrity Health Scares

Read article

Shortly after Sherri landed in the ICU, a source exclusively told Us that Brittany was “beyond overwhelmed” by her mom’s health concerns and that her “sole focus” was on her family.

“That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on. Her mom is her whole world and she’s very worried,” the insider said at the time, noting that Taylor, 41, was “Brittany’s rock.”

The SURver’s Kentucky-based pastor, Ryan Dotson, revealed via Instagram in June that Sherri had made it home from the ICU in good health. Two months later, Brittany gave a positive update about her mom’s condition and thanked her followers for their unwavering support.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has prayed and sent best wishes for my wonderful Mom. She has made an amazing recovery and is doing so so much better,” she wrote via Instagram in August, detailing her mom’s journey in the hospital. “The emergency doctors were amazing and they literally saved her life. … She is so strong and has come so far from the first days I stayed with her in the hospital. This was a very scary time but she is bouncing right back!! Please keep her in your prayers as she continues to heal for her next surgery.”

Pregnant Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor's Quotes About Starting a Family

Read article

Though the past few months have been emotional for her family, Brittany is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her and Taylor’s baby boy. The couple, who wed in June 2019, announced the sex of their first child at a backyard celebration in September.

“Brittany was shocked to find out they are having a boy,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “[Jax] was praying for a boy. … He is beyond thrilled and feels lucky to be having a son.”