



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/5d0Rxc5aDoU\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero Plays Florida News Story or Crime Show Plot","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/5d0Rxc5aDoU " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is reportedly starting from scratch for to Season 8. In light of the nationwide events concerning police brutality and racial inequality, which sparked many Black Lives Matter protests across the country after George Floyd was killed in police custody last month, NBC's police

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com