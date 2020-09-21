BTS ‘Dynamite’ New Music Video to Premiere in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games is getting an epic exclusive from K-pop superstars BTS. BTS are coming to battle game “Fortnite” this Friday — with a brand-new music video promising never-before-seen choreography. Epic Games partnered with the BTS on the exclusive music-video premiere, set for Friday, Sept. 25, in “Fortnite” at the Party Royale island’s Main Stage. “Dynamite,” […]

