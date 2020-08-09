Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind Korean pop sensation BTS, has moved a significant step closer to achieving a share listing. Regulator and stock market operator, Korea Exchange said Friday that it had given preliminary approval to BHE for an initial public offering or IPO. Having received BHE’s first application on May 28, Korea Exchange […]

The post BTS Agency Big Hit Entertainment Moves Closer to IPO appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.