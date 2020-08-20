Boom! BTS are back with the explosive new release, “Dynamite,” their very first English language track.

Big Hit Entertainment lit a long fuse on the tune earlier in the week. At midnight, it blew up with an official music video.

The new tune has a disco vibe running through it, and the music video has a kitsch, throwback Los Angeles look as the lads show us all their best moves.

In July, BTS mentioned an upcoming new single. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” they revealed on the Korean broadcasting app V Live. “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

“Dynamite” arrives a month after Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey, the boy band’s latest Japanese-language album. Earlier this month, The Journey hit the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 after its CD release.

Watch the “Dynamite” music video below.

The post BTS Blow It Up With ‘Dynamite’ Music Video: Watch appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.