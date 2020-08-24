BTS Bring the Summery Good Vibes in B-Side ‘Dynamite’ Music Video

BTS is heating up the summer with a bang. The group unveiled their retro-tinged B-side music video for their smash English single “Dynamite” on Monday (Aug. 24).

Similar to the original music video, the clip finds the K-pop stars in a number of groovy outfits, busting a move everywhere from in their bedrooms and on a colorful basketball court, to in a record store, coffee shop and outside a disco club.

The septet channel John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, breaking out their best hustle and disco finger points in the “B-side” footage.

The OG music video from BTS counted 101.1 million views within 24 hours of its release, YouTube confirmed to Billboard, making it the music video with the biggest first-day debut to date. More than 3 million concurrent viewers immediately tuned in at premiere time.

Watch the B-Side video below.

