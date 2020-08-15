BTS Delivers a ‘Dynamite’ Teaser, And There’s More to Come

BTS’ new song “Dynamite” is almost here, and Big Hit Entertainment is keeping fans hyped with teasers.

While ARMY awaits “Dynamite,” an English single set to make waves on Aug. 21, they can enjoy a new photo released as a preview for the song.

In the picture, posted on Saturday (Aug. 15), the K-pop superstars casually pose behind a counter, looking as though they’re standing around and anticipating the new tune, too.

Before the big “Dynamite” day, the group will also deliver a music video teaser. The sneak peek is coming on Aug. 18, according to a press release issued by BTS’ team.

In July, BTS first mentioned they have a new single coming. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” they revealed on the Korean broadcasting app V Live. “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

They added, “The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘Waste It on Me.’ We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

See the bright new “Dynamite” image below.

