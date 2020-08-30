BTS Make Explosive VMAs Debut With ‘Dynamite’ at 2020 MTV VMAs

“ARMYs, are you ready?” asked VMAs host Keke Palmer rhetorically, before introducing arguably the most anticipated performance of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards: “All the way from South Korea, BTS!”

Performing in front of a green screened backdrop of various New York locations — the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, the Empire State Building — the septet performed the English-language smash in a variety of jackets and vests. Then as the climactic chorus kicked into gear, a more dynamic NY background appeared behind them, with fireworks going off in the sky behind them.

The high-energy performance was the K-pop superstars’ first-ever appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Dynamite” is expected to have a high debut on the Billboard Hot 100 this upcoming week following its first full week of release.

