K-pop sensation BTS said Thursday that releasing their first English language song “Dynamite” wasn’t initially “part of the plan,” but that the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic moved them to put out a new track “as soon as possible” that could energize and excite fans. The group confirmed that their next album is still set […]

