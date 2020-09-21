BTS took NPR’s Tiny Desk series all the way to South Korea on Monday (Sept. 21) for their hotly anticipated Tiny Desk (Home) concert.

Performing from Seoul record store Vinyl & Plastic, the K-pop group kicked off their set with a lively rendition of their latest smash hit “Dynamite,” which earned the boy band their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer.

“This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I’m ready/ Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money/ Disco overload, I’m into that, I’m good to go/ I’m diamond, you know I glow up,” RM sang in the track’s heady pre-chorus with some assistance from J-Hope.

Clad in ’70s-inspired vintage looks, the septet’s energy was infectious as they ran through the song, with V informing viewers it was the first time they’d ever played the song with a live backing band, before slowing things down with fan favorite “Save Me” from 2016’s A Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

Finally, BTS concluded the mini-concert by sharing a hopeful message before dusting off “Spring Day,” an album cut from 2017’s You Never Walk Alone. “I believe in such difficult times like now, we all are wishing for the spring day to come,” Jungkook said while RM added, “It’s been the roughest summer ever. But we know that spring will come. So let’s go together,” as the ballad’s opening notes quavered.

Check out all three songs in BTS’ Tiny Desk (Home) concert below.

