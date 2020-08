Korean pop group BTS has broken the YouTube record for the most-viewed premiere video. The service reports 3 million to 4 million fans tuned in live on Friday to see the new music video, the group’s first single in English, Dynamite. It is the most in the first 24 hours, topping fellow Korean pop group […]

