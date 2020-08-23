BTS Releases Two Remix Versions of ‘Dynamite’ Hit Single

Superstar K-pop band, BTS has released two remix versions of current hit single “Dynamite.” The disco-pop tune, the group’s first song entirely in English, is already a record breaker. Label, Big Hit Entertainment announced Monday that BTS has unveiled an additional acoustic track and an EDM version. “While the minimal acoustic track puts at the […]

