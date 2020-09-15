BTS tallies its ninth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 (dated Sept. 19), and ranks as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third consecutive week, thanks to the group’s single “Dynamite,” which scored two weeks at No. 1 and ranks at No. 2 on the latest Billboard Hot 100.

“Dynamite” drew 13.3 million U.S. streams and sold 136,000 downloads in the week ending Sept. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also attracted 18.3 million airplay audience impressions in the week ending Sept. 13 (up 14 percent) and debuts at No. 49 on the all-format Radio Songs chart, marking the group’s first entry on the ranking.

On the top 40-based Pop Songs airplay chart, “Dynamite” ascends 18-16 for another new career best-rank for BTS. It also climbs 29-25 on the adult top 40-based Adult Pop Songs list, where it’s the group’s first charted title.

“Radio needs to be a part of these big moments,” Will Calder, director of branding and programming at Cox Media Group’s WPOI Tampa and WPYO Orlando, Fla., recently told Billboard. “We need to highlight and elevate them.”

BTS became the first all-South Korean act to ever top the Hot 100 upon the song’s debut at the summit two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, BTS extends its record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 among duos or groups. Here’s an updated look at the acts with the most time on top:

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100

41, Taylor Swift

31, Drake

20, The Weeknd

14, Post Malone

13, Ariana Grande

12, Justin Bieber

12, Ed Sheeran

10, Adele

10, Billie Eilish

9, BTS

7, Bruno Mars

6, Lady Gaga

The Artist 100, which began in 2014, measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

The post BTS Rules Billboard Artist 100, Earns First Hit on Radio Songs Chart appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.