BTS achieves its biggest streaming week for a song and its highest career rank on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart with the arrival of new single “Dynamite.”

The song starts with 33.9 million U.S. streams in the week ending Aug. 27, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The sum marks a new best for the group, surpassing the 29.9 million that “Boy with Luv,” featuring Halsey, tallied in its first week (April 27, 2019).

Likewise, BTS scores its highest rank on the Streaming Songs chart (dated Sept. 5), where “Dynamite” opens at No. 3, besting, again, “Boy With Luv,” which hit No. 5.

BTS adds its third Streaming Songs top 10, having also reached the region with “Fake Love” (No. 7, June 2018).

As previously reported, “Dynamite” blasts in at No. 1 on the streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100, becoming BTS’ first leader and the first for an all-South Korean act. Along with the group’s new weekly streaming high for a song, “Dynamite” sold 300,000 copies, a new personal sales best, topping the 86,000 that “On” sold in its first week (March 7, 2020).

The post BTS Scores Its Best Streaming Week Ever With Explosive Entrance For ‘Dynamite’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.