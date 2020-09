After making history by becoming the first Korean group to have a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their first English-language track “Dynamite,” BTS said Tuesday that they now have their eyes on the Grammys as their next goal. “We went to the Grammys at the beginning of the year and […]

The post BTS Sets Eyes on the Grammys Following ‘Dynamite’ Success appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.