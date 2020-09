BTS and NPR announced on Sunday that the K-pop titans will be performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. ET. The show has long been a popular destination for artists, but more so since coronavirus lockdown put all tours on hold — Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Norah Jones […]

