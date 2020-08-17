With all the hovering claims around workplace harassment, Ellen DeGeneres cannot seem to catch a break, at least to a point where things seem just okay for her in the public eye.

Now, an insider has told The Sun that the burglary that took place inside the show host’s $27 million home in Montecito, California, was done by an insider.

At the time when the burglary had happened on July 4, the police had said that the burglars targeted the house because of its “celebrity status.”

However, The Sun reported that a newsletter that was sent from the Montecito Association to the residents on Aug. 12 quoted a local sheriff who was telling the residents that the burglary at the 62-year-old show host’s house was an “inside job.”

Consequently, the neighbourhood association informed residents in the area to not worry about such burglaries taking place in the future. Some of the residents in the luxurious area include Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey, and the recently moved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

PHOTOS: SCANDAL-SCARRED SOULMATES KEVIN HART & ELLEN DEGENERES SWAP CRISIS ADVICE

“If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I’d have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything,” the newsletter read. “According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job.”

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are not said to do anything with the robbery. It is also believed that watches and expensive jewellery were stolen from the home during the burglary.

Currently, an investigation is underway by the office of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

The news of the insider-burglary comes just when DeGeneres could have been overwhelmed by all the media reports that surround the recent accusations laid out on her show and the producers for being racist and intolerant on their show.

GAG ORDER: EMBATTLED & UNDER INVESTIGATION ELLEN DEMANDS STAFF STOP TALKING TO THE PRESS

However, DeRossi gave an update on her wife, saying that she is “doing great” amid the ongoing allegations and that she will be continuing her talk show.

DeGeneres also had a statement on the accusations laid out on her, and it appears as if she was merely diverting them to other members of the team.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she said.

Amid all this, the show’s ratings are also falling steadily.

The post Burglary At Ellen DeGeneres’ $27 Million Home Was An Inside Job, Claim Authorities appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.