Busan’s Film Market Will Be Going Mostly Virtual

The Busan International Film Festival’s annual market events will be shifting largely online this year. That is a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and widespread travel restrictions in Asia. Organizers said on Friday that the Asian Contents & Film Market, previously known as the Asian Film Market, “will run as a combined virtual and physical […]
