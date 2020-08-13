Busan’s Film Market Will Be Going Mostly Virtual

By Celebrity News Wire on August 13, 2020

The Busan International Film Festival’s annual market events will be shifting largely online this year. That is a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and widespread travel restrictions in Asia. Organizers said on Friday that the Asian Contents & Film Market, previously known as the Asian Film Market, “will run as a combined virtual and physical […]

The post Busan’s Film Market Will Be Going Mostly Virtual appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story