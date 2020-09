Asia’s biggest annual film festival in Busan, South Korea is to be postponed by two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. And organizers warned that the festival could still be canceled outright. At a meeting Friday between the festival’s board of directors and the city authorities, it was decided to shift the event backwards. […]

The post Busan Festival Postponed by Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.