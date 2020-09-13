The 25th edition of the Busan International Film Festival will shrink by a third and be presented in a hybrid in-person and offline format, due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus. Running with newly announced dates of Oct. 21-30, the festival will present foreign titles as both opening and closing films. It will open […]

The post Busan Film Festival to Shrink, Open With ‘Septet: The Story of Hong Kong’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.