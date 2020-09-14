Busan Selection ‘Where Is Pinki?’ Picked up by Picture Tree Int’l

Picture Tree International has picked up the global sales rights to Prithvi Konanur’s social thriller “Where Is Pinki?”. The film has its world premiere next month at the Busan International Film Festival, in its World Cinema section. Written and directed by Prithvi Konanur, “Pinki?” (aka “Pinki Elli?”) is a hard-hitting social commentary on contemporary Indian […]

