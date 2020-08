Heating up in Hollywood! If you’re looking for an easier way for your baby to eat their veggies or you’re in need for a midday energy boost, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities, such as Jessica Alba, are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

The post Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About This Baby Food Brand appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.