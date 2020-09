Heating up in Hollywood! If you’re looking to add natural beauty products to your skincare routine or if you’re craving a healthy pick-me-up, Us Weekly has you covered! Find out what celebrities — including Kate Hudson and Ryan Seacrest — are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

The post Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About This Non-Toxic Deodorant appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.