CAA’s Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Jack Whigham, and Mick Sullivan are departing the agency, CAA has confirmed to Variety. The four agents are reportedly joining ex-CAA agent Peter Micelli’s new management and production company, according to Deadline, which first reported the news. Whigham was a co-head of the motion picture department, while Bugliari was a […]

