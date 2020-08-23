CAA’s Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Jack Whigham, Mick Sullivan Exit Agency

By Celebrity News Wire on August 23, 2020

CAA’s Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Jack Whigham, and Mick Sullivan are departing the agency, CAA has confirmed to Variety. The four agents are reportedly joining ex-CAA agent Peter Micelli’s new management and production company, according to Deadline, which first reported the news. Whigham was a co-head of the motion picture department, while Bugliari was a […]

The post CAA’s Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Jack Whigham, Mick Sullivan Exit Agency appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story