California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Los Angeles, Del Norte and Mendocino to bolster the response to various fires which have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of residents. In Los Angeles, the Bobcat Fire had burned close to 114,000 acres on Friday. […]

The post California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares State Of Emergency in Los Angeles County Over Bobcat Fire As Santa Anas, Triple-Digit Temperatures Loom appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.