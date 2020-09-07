California fire officials have sourced the ongoing 7,000-acre El Dorado Fire burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County to a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” at a gender reveal party Saturday morning in Yucaipa’s El Dorado Ranch Park. “The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home […]

