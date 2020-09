Call of Duty champs Crimsix and Shotzzy just won $1.5 MILLION playing video games … and the CoD superstars have a message for parents of future esports players who want their kids to get a “real job.” 28-year-old Ian Porter aka Crimsix and…

The post Call of Duty Champs Crimsix & Shotzzy Got Rich Gaming, Have Message For Parents appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.