The Internet went on high alert last week when Calvin Harris and The Weeknd both shared cryptic but suggestive Instagram images that pointed to a forthcoming collab.

Today (Aug.28) that track, “Over Now” is here. The song is deeply smooth, R&B-leaning breakup jam with flourishes of funk and synth shimmer that serves as base for The Weekend to deliver lyrics in which he implores his ex to stop calling.

The video finds a digitally rendered and fairly psychedelic avatar of the singer dancing around a series of Web 1.0 landscapes that altogether have heavy aesthetic influences of Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein and Blade Runner.

“Over Now” is the Scottish producer’s first release as Calvin Harris since his 2019 single “Giant” with Rag’n’Bone Man. In 2020, the producer has released a series of acid house EPs under his Love Regenerator alias, with this latest single borrowing elements of that sound while also evoking the heavy R&B vibe of his 2017 LP, Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s massive hit “Blinding Lights” recently broke the record for the most weeks spent on top of Billboard’s all-format Radio Songs airplay chart. The superstar will perform at the MTV VMAs this Sunday, August 30.

Listen to “Over Now” below.

The post Calvin Harris & The Weeknd Drop Their Collab ‘Over Now’: Listen appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.