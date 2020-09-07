EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography is underway today on UK sci-fi horror The Seed, which stars Chelsea Edge (The Missing), Lucy Martin (Vikings) and Sophie Vavasseur (Resident Evil: Apocalypse). Shoot is taking place in Malta. The movie is a rare example of a project to have been fully packaged and financed during lockdown. Sam Walker is helming, […]

The post Cameras Roll On UK Indie ‘The Seed’ With ‘The Missing’ & ‘Vikings’ Actors appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.